State fire officials offer $5K reward for tips in Warren Co. arson investigation

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help regarding a fire at a home in Franklin, Ohio that officials say was intentionally set.

Franklin Fire and EMS were called to the vacant single-family home in the 100 block of W. 27th Street on May 23 around 2 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters said the back of the home, which faces the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, was fully engulfed.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

