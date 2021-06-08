Watch
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyFranklin

Actions

State fire officials offer $5K reward for tips in Warren Co. arson investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy, The Division of State Fire Marshal
Warren County Arson.jpg
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 18:30:14-04

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help regarding a fire at a home in Franklin, Ohio that officials say was intentionally set.

Franklin Fire and EMS were called to the vacant single-family home in the 100 block of W. 27th Street on May 23 around 2 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters said the back of the home, which faces the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, was fully engulfed.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!