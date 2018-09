FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- One woman was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Stonyrill Lane in Warren County.

Betty Sandlin, 65, was driving south on Dixie Highway when another vehicle driven by Emily Bell, 34, went left of center and struck Sandlin's car.

Sandlin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bell and her passenger David Flinchum, 27, were transported to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries. According to police, neither Bell or Flinchum were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.