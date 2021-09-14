Victim ID’d in Sunday fatal shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Jason Hendricks, 35, died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Hendricks and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an incident and shots were fired. The resident shot and hit Hendricks, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

This story was originally published by WCPO 9 News partner, the Journal-News.