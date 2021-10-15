University of Cincinnati vaccination deadline is Friday

CINCINNATI — Friday is the deadline for Students, faculty and staff to submit proof that they have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The university will grant both medical and religious exemptions. Those allowed an exemption will be required to submit to weekly testing for the virus.

The University has not yet released how many students have met the vaccination requirement.

In a statement UC spokesperson M.B. Reilly said, "Submissions are still coming in and being processed and reviewed. What I can say is that in our processes and recent decision making, we have always worked on the assumption that our overall campus populations somewhat mirror the communities in which they reside."

Many of the students on campus said they have already been vaccinated, but they aren't sure that a mandate was the best course of action for the school.

"I sometimes debate in my mind if it needs to be mandated or not, but I think it's very important for everyone to get vaccinated. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said Matthew Idichandy, a UC Medical School student.

"I got vaccinated because I want to be back in school in person, just feels safer you know," said Tony Li, a sophomore at the university. "I'm sure a lot of people will disagree, but I think it's the safer way."

Students will not be removed from classes if they fail to follow the policy this semester. However, in the spring semester they will be dropped from classes if they have not been vaccinated or granted an exemption.