Unions team up to condemn City of Mason following officer termination dispute

MASON, Ohio — The City of Mason fired a police officer following an internal investigation tied to a ball cap, and now unions across the city are rallying to his defense, calling the termination retaliatory.

Brandon Saylor, who had been with the city for four years, was terminated after a 29-page internal investigation report cited insubordination and dishonesty.

According to city documents, the dispute began in May, when a lieutenant told Saylor not to wear a city-issued ball cap with his uniform. Saylor said he was only wearing it in his car. He was later seen directing traffic while wearing the hat in a social media video.

According to the department's policy, Saylor was unable to wear the hat, which is only authorized with a summer uniform, because of a tattoo policy.

Mason Mayor Josh Styrcula spoke at Monday night's city council meeting, breaking the city's silence on the matter. He said because of "legal contractual obligations," it would "not be appropriate" for council to comment on specific facts of the case.

WATCH: What city officials, leaders said about Saylor

Union leaders defend fired Mason police officer

"I also want to express my confidence in our city manager and the leadership team that serves our community every day. They are entrusted with making difficult decisions often with information that cannot be shared publicly, and while those decisions are not always easy or universally accepted, I have confidence that they were made thoughtfully and professionally, and in the best interest of our community," Styrcula said.

Union representatives said Saylor had a clean disciplinary record during his four years with the city and had even received an award for saving a life.

"He puts on a ball cap to protect his head, and that starts the snowball rolling," said Daniel Hils, the president of Front Line Advisors, who was originally representing Saylor.

Hils said Saylor had no past record of insubordination or dishonesty.

"Again, it all started over a ball hat, and then all of a sudden he's scrambling looking for a job to support his wife and his baby girl," Hils said.

Union leaders said Saylor wants to continue serving Mason. They said the fight on his behalf is not going away.

"This is gonna be something that's gonna linger, and there's gonna be long memories," Hils said.

The Mason Police Association, Mason Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4049, and Truck Drivers, Chauffeurs and Helpers Local Union 100 issued a joint statement condemning the city's actions:

"The Mason Police Association, Mason Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4049, and Truck Drivers, Chauffeurs and Helpers Local Union 100 jointly condemn the City of Mason's ongoing pattern of anti-union conduct and disregard for the collective bargaining rights of its public employees.





The City of Mason's employees provide essential public services every day. Police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, public works employees, and other bargaining-unit members protect this community, respond to emergencies, maintain public safety, and perform the work that allows the City to function. These employees deserve respect, fair treatment, due process, and compliance with the collective bargaining agreements the City voluntarily entered.







Instead, City leadership has created an increasingly hostile and toxic labor environment.







The City Manager, the Assistant City Manager, and the Department Heads who serve under them have engaged in and tolerated conduct that undermines collective bargaining, chills union activity, and punishes employees for asserting their rights. This includes violations of collective bargaining agreements, reprisals and threats of reprisals against employees who exercise contractual rights, vindictive and retaliatory decision-making, denial of basic due process, and the scapegoating of individual employees to create fear and intimidation within the workforce.







This conduct is unacceptable.







Collective bargaining agreements are not suggestions. They are binding legal obligations. Due process is not an inconvenience to be discarded whenever management wants a particular outcome. Union representation is not a privilege granted by City officials when they find it convenient. These are basic rights secured through collective bargaining and protected by law.







The unions have observed a troubling pattern in which City leadership attempts to isolate individual employees, exaggerate or manufacture alleged misconduct, deny due process, and use discipline or threats of discipline to send a message to the rest of the workforce: challenge management at your own risk.







That message will not be accepted.







The employees represented by our organizations will continue to assert their rights. They will continue to insist that the City comply with its contracts, policies, and legal obligations. And they will continue to stand together when City leadership attempts to intimidate, retaliate, or divide the workforce.







The City of Mason's residents deserve stable, professional, and well-functioning public services. That requires leadership that respects employees, honors contracts, and resolves disputes fairly. The current approach by City Administration is damaging morale, undermining trust, weakening public services, and exposing taxpayers to unnecessary legal and financial consequences.







We call upon Mason City Council to take immediate notice of this pattern of conduct and to hold City Administration accountable. The City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and Department Heads are not above the law, not above the collective bargaining agreements, and not entitled to govern the workforce through fear.







The Mason Police Association, Mason Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4049, and Teamsters Local 100 stand united in opposition to anti-union conduct, retaliation, intimidation, and the denial of due process.







We will defend our members. We will enforce our contracts. And we will not allow City leadership to create a workplace where public employees are afraid to exercise their rights."

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WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.