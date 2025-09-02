TriHealth announces acquisition of Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington has been acquired by TriHealth, the health care company announced Tuesday.

The hospital, which TriHealth says has been a health care staple for the Wilmington community, will also be re-named as part of the acquisition. Under Tri-Health, the facility will become TriHealth Clinton Regional Hospital, TriHealth announced.

"This new name will extend TriHealth's brand promise to 'see, to hear and to heal ... delivering surprisingly human care' to the residents of Clinton County," said TriHealth President and CEO Mark Clement in a press release. "And it will also affirm TriHealth's commitment to invest in the hospital and expand services locally, establishing it as a regional hub for TriHealth's exceptional, nationally recognized care — all for the benefit of the Clinton County community we are now proud to serve."

TriHealth first announced plans to acquire Clinton Memorial Hospital in June. Since then, the company says it has worked with the Clinton County Commission, hospital leaders, physicians and members of the Clinton County community to make sure the hospital can meet the community's needs.

"When I met with the CMH associates and providers to share TriHealth's mission to acquire CMH, I was encouraged by the positive response and enthusiasm around joining our large and growing regional system," Clement said.

The acquisition does come with some changes in the hospital's leadership structure.

According to TriHealth, Tom Daskalakis will serve as president and chief operating officer at the hospital; previously, Daskalakis was chief administrative officer at UC West Chester Hospital.

The hospital's chief financial officer, Bradley Boggus, and its chief nursing officer, Debra Dozier will both continue to serve in their current roles. Boggus has worked at the hospital for six years, while Dozier has been in the role since July of 2024.

TriHealth also operates Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Bethesda Butler Hospital in Hamilton, Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Bethesda Medical Center at Arrow Springs in Lebanon and Good Samaritan Medical Center — Western Ridge on Cincinnati's west side.