Tri-State traditions return for New Year's Eve after COVID cancellations

CINCINNATI — The countdown is on to New Year’s Eve. This year, several Tri-State traditions are back on.

The traditional Fountain Square New Year’s Eve Blast will return Downtown after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The event will feature a DJ, light show and socially-distanced games.

The Cincinnati Zoo will also offer family-friendly activities to ring in 2022, including an early countdown for kids at 8 p.m. The countdown was done virtually last year due to the pandemic.

This New Year’s Eve, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats will also compete in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. EST. The university has compiled a list of watch parties taking place across the country.

The holiday comes amid of spike of COVID-19 cases, as the omicron COVID-19 variant moves throughout the country.

Tri-State residents had mixed answers when asked if rising cases would change their plans.

“Not for me,” said Chuck Belcher. “I’ve already had my shot.”

“If people are careful, if you’re inside do one thing, outside do something else,” said Jim Hartnett. “If you just pay attention to what you’re doing you should be okay.”

“We’ve been always kind of cautious with COVID, but with omicron kind of picking up we’ve been more and more hesitant about going out,” said Chris Beard.

The CDC urges people to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces. The agency also encourages testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

