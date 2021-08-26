Watch
Tri-State leaders respond to deadly attacks on military personnel in Afghanistan

Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 26, 2021
After details about the deadly terrorist attack on United States military personnel in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday morning started being reported, locally elected officials share their sympathy and anger.

By Thursday afternoon, military officials confirmed that 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 more were injured in a series of explosions near the Kabul airport. In a Pentagon press conference, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. said two suicide bombers, who were assessed to be ISIS fighters, detonated the explosives.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, offered these condolences on Twitter:

Paul's counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called the incident "sickening and enraging."

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, reflected on the shock and horror as the day's events unfolded.

Outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, shared his anger.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination to run against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine next year, shared his condolences as well.

