Tri-State leaders respond to deadly attacks on military personnel in Afghanistan

After details about the deadly terrorist attack on United States military personnel in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday morning started being reported, locally elected officials share their sympathy and anger.

By Thursday afternoon, military officials confirmed that 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 more were injured in a series of explosions near the Kabul airport. In a Pentagon press conference, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. said two suicide bombers, who were assessed to be ISIS fighters, detonated the explosives.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, offered these condolences on Twitter:

I am deeply saddened by the further loss of life as our military returns home from Afghanistan. Kelley and I pray for those lost and wounded, and for the safe and speedy rescue of all Americans still trapped. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 26, 2021

Paul's counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called the incident "sickening and enraging."

It is sickening and enraging to hear that at least 12 U.S. servicemembers have been killed at the hands of terrorists in Kabul. We need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill Americans and attack our homeland. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ydke3F6sZ7 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, reflected on the shock and horror as the day's events unfolded.

I am horrified by the terrorist bombing in Kabul at #HKIA. My sympathies are with the victims of this senseless attack, and their families and loved ones. — Rep. Steve Chabot (@RepSteveChabot) August 26, 2021

Outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, shared his anger.

As reports of US casualties come in from the cowardly terrorist attacks in Kabul we keep the brave service members and their families in our prayers as they work to complete their mission under impossible circumstances. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 26, 2021

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination to run against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine next year, shared his condolences as well.

God Bless the brave Marines and service men and women who gave their lives trying to bring home our people, who gave the last full measure of devotion to America. Semper Fi. — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) August 26, 2021

