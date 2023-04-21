This might be the biggest cat you've ever seen. And he's just been adopted.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Animal Care and Control had something really big at their shelter... a 40.3-pound cat named Patches.

The average cat, according to WebMD, is 10 pounds, depending on the breed.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

RACC said Patches is on a special diet and exercise plan, and he needs the perfect companion to make sure he sticks to it to get back to a healthy and safe weight.

Officials shared Wednesday afternoon that the"sweet, big boy, who has been neutered, tested and chipped, had been adopted.

"Patches is leaving the building. Oh my gosh, that's so amazing,"a shelter staffer said as two workers carried the feline's carrier out of the building.