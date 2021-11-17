This app gets you an entry pass after uploading vaccination status or negative COVID test

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Arts Assocation hopes to get audiences in their seats faster, with a free health verification app.

Patrons of The Aronoff Center for the Arts and Cincinnati Music Hall can download the Bindle app now. It allows guests to upload their full vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test to generate an entry pass.

According to a press release, guests will then only need to show their entry pass at the venue, eliminating the need to carry a paper vaccination card and identification.

“[Bindle’s] framework for their business is about helping communities,” said Todd Duesing, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cincinnati Arts Association. “They’re working in a way that makes us able to present it for free to all of our guests, so it worked out well for a nonprofit organization like ours.”

The use of the Bindle app is not required, but guests are encouraged to download the app, set up an account and upload their information before they arrive at the venue.

The Cincinnati Arts Association has a step-by-step guide available at cincinnatiarts.org.