Watch
NewsLocal News

THEN & NOW: Over-the-Rhine's 20-year transition from civil unrest to gentrification

After the death of Timothy Thomas, people in the Tri-State and around the country witnesses Over-the-Rhine through the lens of civil unrest. Twenty years later, the lens has changed.

THEN & NOW: Over-the-Rhine's 20-year transition from civil unrest to gentrification

close-gallery
  • 6th Street at Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • 1630 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • 1725 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • 1329 Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • 1536 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • West 12th Street and Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021
  • 1098 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021

Share

6th Street at Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
1630 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
1725 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
1329 Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
1536 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
West 12th Street and Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
1098 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021.WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next