6th Street at Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

West 12th Street and Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

1630 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

1725 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

1329 Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

1536 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

West 12th Street and Vine Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

1098 Race Street shown during the civil unrest in April 2001 and 20 years later in April 2021. WCPO Archive, Brian Niesz | WCPO

