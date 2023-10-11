The Smithsonian comes to life at the Cincinnati Museum Center with new exhibit 'Girlhood (It's Complicated)'

CINCINNATI — The Smithsonian is coming to life at the Cincinnati Museum Center with its new exhibit Girlhood (It's Complicated).

Organizers say the goal is to walk the community through history, or more specifically "her-story."

“It's spectacular," President and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center Elizabeth Pierce said. "It gives me goosebumps."

This exhibition depicts 200 years of being a girl in America. Pierce said there’s a lot of power behind this exhibit and she hopes everyone who comes to visit feels it.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of conversations started here because there’s so may layers to this discussion," Pierce stated.

Curator of History Objects and Fine Arts Katherine Gould said she wants every girl that visits to know they are not alone in the journey of being a girl in America. She said the exhibit is divided into five sections including work, politics, education, health and wellness and fashion.

“Our experience today you see reflected 10 years ago, 50 years ago, 100 years," Gould said. "Everything that’s happening now we’ve experienced in some way in the past. So it’s a very timely exhibition."

The exhibit opens Saturday and for more information about Girlhood (It's Complicated) head to the Cincinnati Museum Center website.

Ticket prices:



Member children ages 1 to 17: $5

Member adults ages 18 and up: $7.50

Children ages 3 to 12: $17.50

Adults ages 13 to 59: $25.50

Seniors ages 60 and up: $20.00