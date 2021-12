CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Price Hill.

Cincinnati police officers responded to the 4300 block of Cappel Drive around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, Cincinnati Police said officers found Tyler Lee, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined Lee was dead at the scene.

Cincinnati Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this murder to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.