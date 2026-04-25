Teenager critically wounded in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — A teenager was shot and injured late Friday night in the Eastside neighborhood of Covington, according to a release from the Covington Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m., Covington PD officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 100 block of East 11th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, where they are reportedly in critical condition.

The release states that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Evidence Collection Unit are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Cioca at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.