Suspect accused in shooting death in Winton Terrace arrested

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police arrested the suspect accused in a shooting death in Winton Terrace on Oct. 14

Police arrested 39-year-old Recold Moore on charges of murder around 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Investigators said Moore killed 39-year-old Kenneth Milner.

Police responded to a shooting in the 80 Block of Craft Street around 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 14. When officers arrived on scene, investigators found Moore shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, call the Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542