Sunday is the deadline to be eligible for all of Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawings

Sunday is the deadline to register for Ohio’s first Vax-2-School scholarship drawing. The program offers Ohio students a chance to win college scholarships if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The drawings are for Ohio residents between the ages of 5 and 25 who get vaccinated against the virus. Winners can take home thousands of dollars in college scholarship money.

There are 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grant prize scholarships. Scholarships can be used at Ohio universities, colleges and trade schools.

To enter, you must meet these deadlines:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75, $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Participants can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODOH (1-833-427-5634)

One infectious disease specialist said it’s hard to say how much incentive programs move the needle on vaccinations, but anything generating a buzz about the vaccine is a good thing.

“Children also too can transmit the virus to people who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth. “They could transmit the virus to those who are older where vaccines don't work as well. And also to to those with weakened immune systems where vaccines don't work as well. When we talk about herd immunity, when we talk about community immunity, children are part of that community.”