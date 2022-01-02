Sunday expected to be one of the busiest holiday travel days at CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport officials expect Sunday will be one of the airport’s busiest days during the holiday travel period.

WCPO crews saw long lines at airline check-in counters around 5 and 6 a.m.

Flight cancellations are still impacting travelers with thousands of flights canceled across the country. In the last 24 hours, CVG Airport has seen 25 flight cancellations, according to tracking website FlightAware. Cancellations have been caused by winter weather and staffing shortages due to COVID-19 cases.

Overall, travel is up this year compared to last.

“We do expect to serve about 90% of the volume that we saw pre pandemic, so in 2019,” said CVG spokeswoman Mindy Kershner. “We're not quite there yet to normal levels of volume, but we're getting close.”

CVG officials urge travelers to track their flight status online to stay in the loop on delays and closures. Kershner also recommends arriving to the airport early, about two hours before your flight is scheduled to take off.

For drivers, AAA says the worst traffic on the roads will be between 2 and 6 p.m. AAA says drivers will experience the last traffic before 1 p.m.