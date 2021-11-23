St. Vincent de Paul to distribute turkeys, fixings to those in need

CINCINNATI — If you're in need, there is another chance today to receive help with your Thanksgiving meal.

More than 100 volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul will distribute turkeys and fixings at the West End outreach center.

Senior Director of Service Sunnie Johnson-Lain said the need for food has increased every month since June. They expect a large demand for Thanksgiving assistance.

Unlike last year when during the peak of the pandemic St. Vincent de Paul shifted the distribution to a drive-thru event last year during the pandemic, but they are back in-person at their West End headquarters.

"Our Thanksgiving event is kind of legendary in the West End,” Johnson-Lain says. “We try to make it as much of a celebration in the community event as a social services event.”

Distribution starts at 9:00 and will go until all 1,000 turkeys have been given out. The supply is limited, but Johnson-Lain says they always seem to have just enough to go around. She reminds guests that they don’t need to line up and stand out in the cold, but it’s a tradition for some.

“I think there are only people who see each other at this event every year, it's almost a reunion sometimes I think,” Johnson-Lain says.

You don’t need to pre-register for the Thanksgiving distribution, simply bring a photo ID.

Those in need can also turn to the Freestore Foodbank’s Liberty Street Market which is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-4.