Child Abuse Prevention Month: WCPO 9 to air 'Step Up for Children' special Tuesday at 7:30

FLORENCE, Ky. — WCPO 9 will air “Step Up for Children,” a special highlighting the important work of the Florence-based nonprofit Family Nurturing Center, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will also stream live on wcpo.com, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Family Nurturing Center dedicates its efforts to ending cycles of child abuse in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The nonprofit teaches kids and adults to recognize signs of possible abuse around them, counsels families and kids that have survived abuse-related trauma, and supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse through a 12-week therapeutic program.

“As uncomfortable as it can be, the only way to end the cycle of child abuse is to create conversation,” said Jane Hermes, executive director of Family Nurturing Center. “We are so grateful to our participants who bravely shared their stories of triumph. We provided the help and support they needed to heal and they have stepped up in hopes their stories will motivate others to get help or to get involved by donating and volunteering.”

Tuesday’s special, hosted by longtime Reds commentator Marty Brennaman, will feature stories of courage by abuse survivors and honor community members who have supported the Family Nurturing Center and its mission.

Honorees include local Chevrolet dealership owner Tom Gill, who has supported the organization and hosted Child Abuse Prevention Month events; Mark Ayer, a real estate businessman who developed offices for many local nonprofits; and the Kappa Delta sorority at Northern Kentucky University, where members recently held a 5K benefitting Family Nurturing Center.

“Children depend on us, and in the future, we will depend on them,” said Brennaman in the program. “Healthy families make a more vibrant, thriving community. The Family Nurturing Center is dedicated to its mission of ending the cycle of child abuse. And you have an opportunity to be part of that change.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Family Nurturing Center and child abuse prevention in Greater Cincinnati can do so at stepupcincy.org.