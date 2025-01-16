Watch Now
SPCA volunteers open new pet food pantry

The volunteer-driven pantry provides food, treats and toys to pet owners in need.
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Pet owners in need of food, treats, and toys now have more help available.

SPCA volunteers launched the Chow Now Food Pantry in 2020 with a pop-up food truck. The pandemic highlighted the need for assistance to help pet owners feed their animals and keep them in their homes.

The pantry has grown from a 200-square-foot closet to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Blue Ash.

Families in need can visit the Chow Now Pantry or one of its partner agencies each week to receive dry and wet cat or dog food, toys, tennis balls, and treats.

Senior Manager of Public Relations and Communications Nyketa Gaffney says the goal is to keep pets in homes and out of shelters.

The pantry is operated entirely by about 280 core volunteers and welcomes employee groups, student organizations, and youth groups to assist. It is stocked exclusively through donations and grants.

Donations can be dropped off at either SPCA location or chosen directly from the Chow Now Pantry Amazon Wish List.

Those who need pet food and supplies can visit any of these locations in January:

  • SPCA Pantry: Thursday, Jan. 2 (1–4 p.m.) – 11471 Deerfield Rd., Blue Ash
  • Pets in Need: Wednesday, Jan. 8 (10 a.m.–noon) – 516 W. Wyoming Ave., Lockland
  • SPCA Pantry: Thursday, Jan. 9 (1–4 p.m.) – 11471 Deerfield Rd., Blue Ash
  • Tikkun Farm: Friday, Jan. 10 (1–4 p.m.) – Must register at tikkunfarm.com
  • CAIN Ministries: Tuesday, Jan. 14 (10 a.m.–1 p.m.) – Must register at cainministry.org
  • SPCA Pantry: Thursday, Jan. 16 (1–4 p.m.) – 11471 Deerfield Rd., Blue Ash
  • Tikkun Farm: Tuesday, Jan. 21 (3–4 p.m.) – Must register at tikkunfarm.com
  • Pets in Need: Wednesday, Jan. 22 (10 a.m.–noon) – 516 W. Wyoming Ave., Lockland
  • SPCA Pantry: Thursday, Jan. 23 (1–4 p.m.) – 11471 Deerfield Rd., Blue Ash
  • SPCA Pantry: Thursday, Jan. 30 (1–4 p.m.) – 11471 Deerfield Rd., Blue Ash

Visit the SPCAwebsite to see the month-by-month schedule and to register with partner agencies to receive assistance.

