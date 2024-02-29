Southwest Ohio residents can get $100 if you buy an battery-powered lawn mower. Here's how.

CINCINNATI — Are you in the market for a new lawn mower as spring approaches?

Well if you buy a battery-powered mower, it could come with $100.

Through the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency's Mow Greener Exchange Program, residents in Southwest Ohio can receive a $100 Visa gift card when they purchase a new battery-powered lawn mower. The lawn mower must be bought after Jan. 1, 2024.

The program applies to residents in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties.

Gift cards are in limited supply, according to the program, meaning they are first come, first served. Only one gift card will be awarded per household as well.

To apply for a gift card, residents will need to fill out their personal information and upload a receipt of their lawn mower for verification. Click here to apply.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency said there's multiple reasons to switch to battery-powered lawn mowers, including:



They run cleaner than gas or oil-based engines

They are easier to maintain

Battery packs can be used for other lawn care equipment as well

Charging an electric lawn mower is cheaper than using gas

The agency also said the U.S. EPA estimates that more than 17 million gallons of gas is spilled each year when refueling lawn equipment, which leads to soil pollution and VOC emissions.

