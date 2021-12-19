Son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — A son is accused of stabbing his mother to death Sunday in North College Hill.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Tontae Antonio stabbed his mother, Vanessa Quarles, multiple times with a kitchen knife while she lay in her bed at her apartment on Daly Road. Police say she died at the scene.

Following the stabbing, an affidavit said Antonio asked for a hug from officers, and when they asked why, Antonio said, "Because I stabbed my mother."

Police charged Antonio with murder. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

