Son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill

Police said suspect asked officers for a hug following stabbing
Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 19, 2021
CINCINNATI — A son is accused of stabbing his mother to death Sunday in North College Hill.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Tontae Antonio stabbed his mother, Vanessa Quarles, multiple times with a kitchen knife while she lay in her bed at her apartment on Daly Road. Police say she died at the scene.

Following the stabbing, an affidavit said Antonio asked for a hug from officers, and when they asked why, Antonio said, "Because I stabbed my mother."

Police charged Antonio with murder. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

