Some local Kroger gas stations running out of fuel

CINCINNATI — Some Kroger gas stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton area are out of fuel.
On Wednesday WCPO received reports that several Kroger stations were on empty: stores in Delhi, Harrison, Hebron, the store on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati and the store on Springdale Road at Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati. The problem: Kroger's supplier is undergoing maintenance.
"Our supplier is currently undergoing maintenance contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations in the Cincinnati/Dayton area," a Kroger spokesperson said. "We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier."
WCPO will continue to update this story.
Don't Waste Your Money: Shoppers frustrated by grocery, home supply shortages
WCPO: Why there's a shortage on almost everything
Sept. 2021: Get ready for toy price hikes and shortages