Some local Kroger gas stations running out of fuel

CINCINNATI — Some Kroger gas stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton area are out of fuel.

On Wednesday WCPO received reports that several Kroger stations were on empty: stores in Delhi, Harrison, Hebron, the store on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati and the store on Springdale Road at Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati. The problem: Kroger's supplier is undergoing maintenance.

"Our supplier is currently undergoing maintenance contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations in the Cincinnati/Dayton area," a Kroger spokesperson said. "We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier."

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Don't Waste Your Money: Shoppers frustrated by grocery, home supply shortages

WCPO: Why there's a shortage on almost everything

Sept. 2021: Get ready for toy price hikes and shortages