Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some local Kroger gas stations running out of fuel

Supplier maintenance has left gas stations dry
items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CINCINNATI - JULY 15: The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Kroger headquarters
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 12:34:38-05

CINCINNATI — Some Kroger gas stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton area are out of fuel.

On Wednesday WCPO received reports that several Kroger stations were on empty: stores in Delhi, Harrison, Hebron, the store on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati and the store on Springdale Road at Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati. The problem: Kroger's supplier is undergoing maintenance.

"Our supplier is currently undergoing maintenance contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations in the Cincinnati/Dayton area," a Kroger spokesperson said. "We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier."

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Don't Waste Your Money: Shoppers frustrated by grocery, home supply shortages
WCPO: Why there's a shortage on almost everything
Sept. 2021: Get ready for toy price hikes and shortages

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.