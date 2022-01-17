Snow total from Sunday's snow

This system proved to be a much bigger deal in our eastern towns overnight where heavy snow accumulated quickly. Here's a look at the official snow reports from the National Weather Service and viewers like you!

7.5" Maysville

2.5" Georgetown

2.5" Wilder

2.0" Kings Mills

2.0" Maineville

2.0" Norwood

2.0" Sharonville

2.0" Union

1.9" Madeira

1.9" Mason

1.8" Wilmington

1.5" Cherry Grove

1.5" Cheviot

1.5" Delhi Township

1.5" Liberty Township

1.5" Mariemont

1.4" Florence

1.2" Genntown

1.1" CVG

1.1" White Oak

