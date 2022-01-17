Watch
Snow total from Sunday's snow

Heaviest snowfall hit the eastern counties
Jennifer Ketchmark
2" of snow in Union, KY
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 05:53:52-05

This system proved to be a much bigger deal in our eastern towns overnight where heavy snow accumulated quickly. Here's a look at the official snow reports from the National Weather Service and viewers like you!

7.5" Maysville
2.5" Georgetown
2.5" Wilder
2.0" Kings Mills
2.0" Maineville
2.0" Norwood
2.0" Sharonville
2.0" Union
1.9" Madeira
1.9" Mason
1.8" Wilmington
1.5" Cherry Grove
1.5" Cheviot
1.5" Delhi Township
1.5" Liberty Township
1.5" Mariemont
1.4" Florence
1.2" Genntown
1.1" CVG
1.1" White Oak

