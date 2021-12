School closings and delays caused by slick roads, snow

CINCINNATI — Overnight snow is causing several schools in the Tri-State area to either close or delay.

Here is a list of closings and delays for Wednesday:

Blanchester Local Schools: 2hour delay, no a.m. preschool

Boone County Schools: 1 hour delay

Calvary Christian School: 2 hour delay

Campbell County Schools: 2 hour delay; no a.m. kindergarten or preschool

Christian Academy of Carrollton: 2 hour delay

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools: Closed

Clinton/Massie Local Schools: 2 hour delay

East Clinton Local Schools: 2 hour delay

Gallatin County Schools: Closed

Goshen Local Schools: 2 hour delay

Grant County Schools: Closed; NTI Delay

Hillsboro City Schools: 2 Hour Delay; no a.m. preschool

Kenton County Schools: Closed; NTI Day

Laurel Oaks Career Development Center: 2 hour delay

Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: 2 hour delay

Mason County Schools: 2 hour delay

Milan Community Schools: 2 hour delay; no early dismissal

NKCES Regional School Programs: 2 hour delay

Owen County Schools: 1 hour delay; test to stay program 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Pendleton County Schools: 2 hour delay

Robertson County Schools: 2 hour delay

Rising Sun Schools: 2 hour delay

South Dearborn Community Schools: 2 hour delay

South Ripley Community Schools: 2 hour delay

Southern State Community College: 2 hour delay

Sunman/Dearborn Community Schools: 2 hour delay

Switzerland County Schools: 2 hour delay

Walton Verona Schools: Closed; NTI Day

Western Brown Local Schools: 2 hour delay

Williamstown Independent Schools: 1 hour delay

Wilmington City Schools: 2 hour delay

Wilmington Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours