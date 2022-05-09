Shooter kills Tri-State man whose wife was also critically injured in Colorado

CINCINNATI — A local couple was attacked while renting a car in Denver, Colorado.

Pat and Shannon Huhn were shot Friday. Pat died from his injuries. His wife remains in critical condition.

Pat graduated from Elder High School in 1985. His children recently graduated from the school as well. The school’s principal notified faculty and staff of his death.

"It's a very tragic situation,” principal Kurt Ruffing said.

Loved ones are seeking answers after the couple was gunned down thousands of miles away from home. Police in Denver say the Huhns were renting a car on Friday when they were shot in the parking lot. Pat died in the hospital . Shannon is still fighting for her life.

“They just lost their father so tragically, “ Ruffing said about the family. “I’m just praying that they have peace and comfort to get through this.”

The couple was known for being active with the school's band, which two of their sons played for.

"He was helpful ,” Ruffing said describing Pat. “He would help anyone at any time,"

Derron Harris is accused of attacking the couple. He was arrested after being spotted inside a liquor store that is a block away from the crime scene.

The owner of the store, Tim Martin, said it happened fast in broad daylight.

“He just walked in,” Martin said, recounting the moments Harris entered his store. “I was just kind of finishing up what I was doing, just so I could go help him. He made a U-turn at our beer coolers, and the cops were in. I mean, it was very fast."

"If he did what they say he did, I mean, this is evil,” Martin added.

It was just after 1 p.m., mere minutes after police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Police confirmed the two people shot were Enterprise customers.

After the shooting, Harris is seen on surveillance video walking down the street and entering Baker Wine & Spirits.

Martin remarked on how calm Harris appeared as he walked the length of the store. Martin thought he was going to buy something, until about ten seconds later when several police officers entered with their guns drawn.

Harris immediately put his hands above his head and surrendered.

As the investigation continues loved ones along with the Elder High Community are doing what they can to comfort the family.

"They're in our thoughts and prayers,” Ruffing said.