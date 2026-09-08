Sheriff: Inmate dies of natural causes at Brown County jail

A Brown County jail inmate died Sept. 4 while in custody, Sheriff Chris Hodges said in a Wednesday news release.

The inmate, identified as 45-year-old Scotty Dearing, was experiencing medical complications during an examination when Georgetown Life Squad was called to take him to the hospital, accirding to Hodges.

Once EMS responders arrived, Dearing was transferred to the life squad when he experienced what appeared to be a cardiac event, according to Hodges.

Responders began life-saving measures and took Dearing to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Hodges.

The Brown County Coroner's Office referred the investigation to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections is also investigating.