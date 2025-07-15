Several lanes of Dixie Highway closed, detoured for water main break

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Several lanes of Dixie Highway are closed in front of St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Mitchell for a water main break, according to Fort Mitchell Police Chief Rob Nader.

Crews are actively on scene and working to fix the issue. In the meantime, northbound traffic is being detoured to Beechwood Road.

There is still one lane open on both sides of the road in that area, Nader said. However, he said fixing the water main break could take most of the day.

Drivers should plan for delays and find an alternate route.