Serious crash closes Beechmont Avenue in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man is in critical condition Wednesday morning after Cincinnati firefighters said he crashed into the back of a city work truck on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington.

According to a news release, at least 20 firefighters responded to the crash on 6616 Beechmont Avenue around 4:03 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, the release said they saw a compact sedan had crashed into the back of a parked city work truck and a man trapped inside the sedan.

The release said city workers were filling potholes when the crash happened.

Fire crews believe the driver was speeding at a significant rate because his legs were trapped by the vehicle's dashboard. Fire crews had to cut the driver out with the "Jaws of Life" and other tools.

The news release said the man was unconscious but breathing when he was cut free.

He was taken to Anderson Mercy Hospital to be stabilized before moving to a Level One Trauma Center.

Cincinnati police said Beechmont Avenue will be closed between Burney Lane and Berkshire Lane at least through the morning rush hour.

For a detour, drivers coming from Beechmont Levy can take Beechmont Beacon to Ambar to Burney to Beechmont. If drivers are coming from the east, they can take Beechmont to Burney to Ambar then to Beacon and Beechmont.

