Separate crashes causes hundreds of customers to go without power

Cincinnati Police Department
Cincinnati police said the crash took out a power pole and seriously injured the driver. The driver's injuries are non-life threatening. Duke Energy worked Monday morning to restore power to hundreds of customers.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 06:19:58-04

Separate crashes overnight caused hundreds of customers to go without power in Mt. Airy and Cheviot.

The first crash was in Cheviot just after midnight. It happened on Harrison Avenue between Cheviot and Northbend Road.

Cheviot police said a crash took down several power poles. At one point, about 150 customers were without power. Duke Energy estimates the power to be restored Monday afternoon.

A different crash in Mt. Airy left behind a mangled car and took out a power pole. Cincinnati police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on West North Bend Road, near Kiplington Drive.

After the crash, the car came to rest against a tree in a family's front yard. Cincinnati police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not yet released what caused the crash.

Duke Energy spent Monday morning restoring power to nearly 100 customers in the area.

West North Bend Road was closed from Belmont Avenue to Van Leunen Road for several hours, but has since reopened.

