Screening of Cincinnati Animal Care documentary benefits local animal shelter

CINCINNATI — Animal lovers and community supporters will gather tonight for the premiere of "Shelter Me: Cincinnati," a film highlighting local shelter animals and the people working to care for them.

The premiere takes place Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton, located at 320 Ludlow Ave.

The event's first screening at 7 p.m. is sold out and will feature a red carpet entrance and appearances by community leaders. Due to high demand, organizers added a second screening at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the 9 p.m. showing cost $20, and organizers say 100% of ticket proceeds will benefit Cincinnati Animal CARE, Hamilton County's open-intake animal shelter.

The screening is expected to shine a spotlight on animal rescue efforts across the region while raising funds to support shelter operations and animal care services.