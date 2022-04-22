SCPA closed Friday for norovirus outbreak

CINCINNATI — The School for Creative and Performing Arts closed on Friday because of an outbreak of norovirus at the school, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Public Schools.

It's unknown whether the source of the infection is the school itself or if the virus was brought in from outside the school, but Brooke Beiting, with CPS' office of communications and engagement, said the illness has affected both staff members and students.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The virus can spread quickly from person to person or through contaminated foods and surfaces.

Beiting said she didn't know how many students and staff had the virus.

The school is scheduled to resume classes on Monday.