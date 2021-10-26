Schools using job fairs to make up for lack of subs

BATAVIA, Ohio — Hamilton and Clermont county schools are hoping they can find applicants for substitute teacher jobs this week in order to keep kids in class.

At least 30 public school districts in both counties are hiring subs right now — hundreds of positions are available.

Those positions need to be filled because many districts are using principals, secretaries and just about anyone to cover classes.

Some districts are offering incentives when it comes to subs — like Covington Independent Schools. The district increased daily sub pay to $200 a day to attract candidates.

Sub Solutions Program Manager Matt Wendeln is in charge of recruiting new subs. He said pay increases are creeping up in many districts. The need means subs can choose exactly where they want to work.

In Ohio, you need a high school diploma and a background check to start the training to be a sub. The biggest requirement, Wendeln said is you have to love children. Tackling substitute teaching on your own is daunting, but new subs can can ease in.

"If you don't have as much confidence maybe or assurances that you can take on a class of 25 kindergarteners yet, let's work as an educational aide substitute first," Wendeln said. "You can act as a teaching assistant, be the second adult in the classroom, pull small groups, pull individuals and gain those skills over time that are going to give you the confidence to take over that group of 25 5-year-olds."

If you are interested in applying, the job fairs are Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tuesday job fair is at the Hamilton County ESC, located at 11083 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, Ohi 45231, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Wednesday job fair is located at the Clermont County ESC, located at 2400 Clermont Center Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103, from 9 a.m. until noon.

If you cannot attend the job fair, click here to apply online.

