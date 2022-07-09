Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire concert at Riverbend Music Center postponed

CINCINNATI — The Santana And Earth, Wind, and Fire concert at Riverbend Music Center Saturday night is postponed "out of an abundance of caution" for legendary guitarist Carlos Santana's health.

The July 9 concert was part of Santana's Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind and Fire. The show was one of six postponed.

According to the president of Universal Tone Management, earlier this week, Santana was taken from the stage due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration. Doctors recommended Santana fully rest to recuperate.

“Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon," said Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management.

Vrionis said Santana is doing well and is anxious to get back on stage soon.

A new date will be announced for the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Santana will be able to perform for shows starting on July 23 and through the rest of 2022.

