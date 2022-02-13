Ron's Roost owner turns 94 on Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI — A Westside staple, famous for its fried chicken, is celebrating a special day this Super Bowl Sunday. One of the owners at Ron’s Roost is turning 94 years old Sunday.

“I feel fantastic,” said Olga Larkin. “I called Zac Taylor and asked him to have Super Bowl on my birthday.”

Larkin helped open Ron’s Roost 62 years ago in Bridgetown. The restaurant has already received thousands of orders ahead of the Super Bowl and sold out of Saratoga Chips days ago.

It is fitting Olga’s birthday will be a busy one.

When asked what she had learned over the years, Olga told WCPO, “Just keep yourself busy. That’s all I can you. Get up and go.”

Her birthday wish is a Bengals win, and a game ball for the restaurant.

Ron’s Roost is urging customers to order food early on Super Bowl Sunday, as the restaurant will stop taking carry out orders when food runs out. They will close at 4:30 p.m. to allow employees the chance to watch the game.