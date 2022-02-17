Robert Lindner Sr., co-founder of United Dairy Farmers, dies at 101

CINCINNATI — Robert D. Lindner Sr., the co-founder of United Dairy Farmers, has died at the age of 101.

Lindner was the last of UDF's founding family members. He and his siblings first began selling milk products in 1940 when his father, Carl Linder Sr., opened the first store.

In the early 80s, Lindner took over UDF when his father stepped down. His son, Brad, now runs the business.

"One of his proudest accomplishments was the success of this company," his family said in a statement. "He loved everything about UDF; making and eating ice cream, being in the stores and especially the people who made it all happen.”

UDF is now one of the largest privately held companies in the region.

The Lindner family name can be found across the Tri-State, from the Lindner Family YMCA in the West End to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason. Carl Lindner Jr. was a part-owner and executive officer of the Cincinnati Reds until he sold a majority interest in 2005, while Carl Lindner III is the CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati.

