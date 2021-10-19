Road worker who served on school board killed in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A Union County Highway Department road worker - who also served as a school board member for Franklin County Community Schools - was hit and killed in a crash on Monday morning. Another worker was seriously injured.

The Indiana State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Clifton Road west of US-27.

Investigators said the two workers were outside their vehicle working when they were struck by a 2008 Honda.

Justin Moore, 42, from Brookville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner.

Moore was elected to serve on Franklin County Community Schools' Board of Trustees in November 2020. He started his four-year term in January 2021.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Tammy Chavis said Moore was a passionate school board member who was committed to serving the students and families of the Franklin County Community School Corporation.

The other road worker was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured, but she was taken to Reid Hospital for a chemical test as required by Indiana state law.

Police said toxicology results will be provided when they become available.

