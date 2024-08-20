Redistricting ballot issue at the center of new Ohio Supreme Court lawsuit

The nonpartisan group “Citizens Not Politicians” is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to make an expedited ruling on a lawsuit just filed this week.

The lawsuit was filed against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Ohio Ballot Board.

At the heart of the issue is the language used to describe Issue 1 on the November ballot.

The goal of issue 1 is to end gerrymandering, which is manipulating physical boundary lines to favor one party or another.

A portion of the lawsuit reads “This Court’s intervention is needed to ensure that Ohio voters are provided with the truthful and impartial ballot title and ballot language required by law so that they can exercise their right to determine for themselves whether to amend the Ohio Constitution.”

The complaint says the Ohio Ballot Board’s language is “biased, inaccurate and unconstitutional.”

Read the full ballot language at the bottom of this story.

The full complaint can be read here.

The coalition believes the wording on the ballot is an attempt from politicians to keep the amendment from passing in November.

If adopted by voters in November, Issue 1 will establish a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The goal is that the commission is nonpartisan and makes sure that legislative and congressional districts are drawn fairly and reflect the will of Ohio’s citizens.

We reached out to Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office. They released the following statement:

“We're reviewing the litigation, and we'll be working with the attorney general to file a response at the appropriate time. The summary approved by the ballot board is fair and factual. It accurately identifies the substance of the amendment being voted on, and Ohio voters deserve truth and transparency when being asked to rewrite substantial portions of our state's founding document. That's what the approved summary provides. We’ll need a quick decision by the court. Military ballots begin going out in about four weeks, and early absentee voting begins in less than 50 days.”

Certified Ballot Issue 1 by webeditors on Scribd