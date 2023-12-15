Prosecutor: Man paid fellow inmate to kill woman he was accused of raping

CINCINNATI — A man already in jail awaiting trial for rape accusations will now face new charges after he tried to pay another inmate to kill the victim he's accused of raping, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old Charles Mosley was indicted in 2022 on multiple charges, including two counts of rape, after he assaulted and raped a woman.

In September 2023, Mosley pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, but denied the rape charges; he was sentenced to six to nine years in prison for the assault charge and was awaiting trial in the Hamilton County Justice Center on the rape charges, prosecutors said.

Mosley was slated to face trial in January and could face up to 11 years in prison on the rape charges.

While in the Hamilton County Justice Center, however, prosecutors said Mosley sought out another inmate, asking them to kill his victim for $1,500 so she couldn't testify against him.

"I'm relieved this plan was discovered and stopped before any more harm could come to this victim," said Melissa Powers, Hamilton County Prosecutor, in a press release. "Her remarkable courage in the face of such evil is profoundly inspiring."

Mosley was indicted on Thursday on an additional count of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and intimidation of a witness. If convicted on all charges, he could serve up to 19 years in prison.

In total, if convicted on all the charges he faces, including the rape charges and the charge to which he pleaded guilty, Mosley could be in prison for up to 39 years.