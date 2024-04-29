Watch Now
Police: Woman dies after she was thrown off motorcycle in Cheviot

Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 12:14:11-04

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was thrown from a three-wheeled motorcycle that she was practicing driving, according to Cheviot police.

The crash happened on Sunday; police said the woman, who the Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified as 30-year-old Alexis Rutland, was practicing riding the motorcycle when she lost control of it.

Police said when Rutland lost control of the motorcycle, it went airborne and she was thrown off.

Rutland was taken to Mercy West Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

