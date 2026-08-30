Police: Two trapped inside tractor-trailer after crash on I-71 overpass

CINCINNATI — Two people are trapped inside a tractor-trailer after a crash on the I-71 overpass on Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash was called in around 5 p.m. The tractor-trailer crashed over the side of the I-71 overpass near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say a heavy-duty wrecker is heading to the scene to aid in pulling the tractor-trailer onto the road. The entrance ramp to the area is shut down while crews respond.