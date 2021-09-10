Police: Talawanda student charged after reported school threat

A Talawanda Middle School student faces an inducing panic charge after an alleged threat made earlier this month.

The school principal notified an officer working in uniform in the Talawanda Middle School building on Sept. 1 about a juvenile who had made a threat to an on-site social worker. The student allegedly said he was going home to get a gun and shoot another student with whom he had an earlier altercation. The threat had reportedly been made earlier that day on school property.

The principal reported the offending student had been involved in an altercation with a student who reported the incident, resulting in the student's expulsion making the threat.

The school social worker said the student had said he was going home to get a gun and kill the other student.

Police took the student to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he denied saying he was going to kill the other student but shoot up his house. He was charged with inducing panic.

