Police: Man used pickaxe to kidnap victim and force them to withdraw cash from ATM

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — A man used a pickaxe to kidnap a victim and force them to withdraw cash from an ATM, Mt. Healthy police say.

Mt. Healthy police posted to their Facebook account, writing that officers responded to the 8000 block of Hamilton Ave around 8:05 p.m. in regard to a call about a robbery.

When officers arrived, police said, the victim told them Travor Wayne Stigall broke into their home with a pickaxe and forced them to go to a local ATM to withdraw cash.

Police said Stigall then stole the cash from the victim and left the area on foot. Officers found Stigall later on in the same area where the alleged robbery took place.

Stigall was charged with kidnapping, aggravated burglary and robbery. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The victim was unharmed, but shaken by the robbery, according to police.