Police still searching for suspect involved in Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night in Westwood that sent one man to the hospital.

The victim underwent surgery early Sunday morning at UC Medical Center, but police have not released any information about his current condition.

The shooting happened on Anderson Ferry Road.

One woman who lives nearby said she was in her living room when she heard three gunshots. When she walked outside, police were already there.

The woman said the it is a safe neighborhood, but she has been concerned bout the building police taped off before.

She said it is not safe for kids to be in the neighborhood anymore.

Police have not released the identity of the man or who shot him. A woman was handcuffed by police at the scene, but it is unclear if police believe she is a suspect or if this is unrelated to the shooting.

This remains a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.