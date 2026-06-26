Police: Search underway for missing 69-year-old woman

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since last week, according to the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Police said Debra Wireman was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. June 17 in Aberdeen, Ohio while driving toward Maysville, Kentucky.

Wireman was driving a white 2020 Kia Forte with front-end damage, according to police. She is described as 5-feet-4-inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flemingsburg Police Department at 606-845-2121.