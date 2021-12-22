Police search for downtown stabbing suspect

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stabbing someone in downtown Cincinnati.
In a press release, Investigators said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on December 12. The suspect approached the victim on Central Parkway near Walnut Street. After a brief argument, he stabbed the victim in the chest several times then fled the scene, police said.
Cincinnati police are attempting to identify the man pictured below.
Police have not released information on the victim's condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.