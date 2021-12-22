Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for downtown stabbing suspect

Victim stabbed several times in the chest
items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:20:56-05

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stabbing someone in downtown Cincinnati.

In a press release, Investigators said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on December 12. The suspect approached the victim on Central Parkway near Walnut Street. After a brief argument, he stabbed the victim in the chest several times then fled the scene, police said.

Cincinnati police are attempting to identify the man pictured below.

Cincinnati Police are attempting to identify this suspect

Police have not released information on the victim's condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.