Police search for downtown stabbing suspect

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stabbing someone in downtown Cincinnati.

In a press release, Investigators said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on December 12. The suspect approached the victim on Central Parkway near Walnut Street. After a brief argument, he stabbed the victim in the chest several times then fled the scene, police said.

Cincinnati police are attempting to identify the man pictured below.

Photo by: Cincinnati Police

Police have not released information on the victim's condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.



