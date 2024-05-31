Police search for Cincinnati man, rock band Coldplay shares message of support

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen since May 11.

CPD said Amadou "Macky" Tall was last seen at his Westwood area residence on May 10, and he wrote a "distressful email" to a friend, which was set to be auto-sent on May 21. That friend received the email and then a report was made to CPD on May 21.

Tall is Black, 6-foot-2, weighs 200-pounds, has brown eyes and black hair that he keeps either shaved to a buzzcut or bald, CPD said.

Tall's last known clothing and means of travel are unknown, but CPD said he's generally wearing a t-shirt or pullover, denim jeans and tennis shoes. He doesn't drive and takes public transport, CPD said.

CPD's missing report was shared by the rock band Coldplay on social media. Tall's social media pages show that he's a well-known fan of the group.

"Please contact Cincinnati Police if you have info on the whereabouts of our friend Amadou 'Macky' Tall," the post reads.

Please contact Cincinnati Police if you have info on the whereabouts of our friend Amadou ‘Macky’ Tall. @beyonce community too. 🙏 PH https://t.co/Zm0kk608LY — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 31, 2024