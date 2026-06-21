Police: One person shot in a crowd gathering at Fairview Park

CINCINNATI — One person was shot overnight in Fairview Park, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 12:41 a.m., officers responded to Fairview Park to disperse a large crowd. While there, officers heard gunshots.

Immediately, they located a victim with a gunshot wound injury. The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

WCPO observed a coroner's van present at the scene, but has not yet confirmed whether the shooting was fatal.