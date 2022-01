CINCINNATI — Engine failure forced a plane to make an emergency landing Sunday morning at Lunken Airport, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. and was able to land safely.

At least six people were on board the plane. Police said they had no information if anyone was injured.

Police do not know what caused the engine failure or the type of plane.

Officers did say the plane was 15 minutes from the airport when the engine failed.