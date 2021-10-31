Watch
Police believe impairment played role in overnight crash that sent a juvenile, adult to the hospital in West End

Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 31, 2021
WEST END — Cincinnati Police said impairment likely played a factor in an overnight crash that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital in West End.

Officers said the crash happened on Central Parkway around 2 a.m.

Investigators said a 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling east on Central Parkway when the driver lost control and hit a 2012 Kia Optima. Police said a juvenile male was driving the Kia.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries from the crash. Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, but investigators are still trying to determine if speed played a role.

Police are urging any witnesses to the crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

